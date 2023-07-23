Lagardere SA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lagardere SA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the June 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 125.0 days.

Shares of LGDDF opened at $23.25 on Friday. Lagardere has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $24.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.34.

Lagardere SA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions: Lagardère Publishing, and Lagardère Travel Retail. The Lagardère Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, children and youth adult, mobile games, board games, and stationery and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.

