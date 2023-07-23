Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,595 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,952 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 5,139.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,242,005 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $530,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065,624 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 68,515 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 22,662 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,012,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 0.8 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LVS. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $80.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.81.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $55.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.79. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 799.57, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.65.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.