Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) PT Lowered to $69.00 at Barclays

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.81.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LVS opened at $55.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.65. The firm has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 799.57, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Las Vegas Sands Cuts Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 0.75%. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Las Vegas Sands

In other Las Vegas Sands news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 205,984 shares in the company, valued at $13,012,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,381,358,000 after buying an additional 519,620 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,393,752 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,605,238,000 after buying an additional 1,539,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,298,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,338,514,000 after buying an additional 330,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $540,242,000 after buying an additional 394,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5,139.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,242,005 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $530,953,000 after buying an additional 9,065,624 shares in the last quarter. 39.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

