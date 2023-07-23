Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) PT Lowered to $70.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LVS. Barclays lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.81.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $55.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.65. The stock has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 799.57, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.15. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands Cuts Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Las Vegas Sands

In other Las Vegas Sands news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 205,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,012,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 5,139.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,242,005 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $530,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065,624 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,559,000. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth approximately $175,432,000. Amundi lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,595,575 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $297,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 6,238.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,591,485 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $76,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.66% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.