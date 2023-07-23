Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 705,300 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the June 15th total of 670,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,526.5 days.
Laurentian Bank of Canada Price Performance
OTCMKTS:LRCDF opened at $32.88 on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $33.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.88.
Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile
