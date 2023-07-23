Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 705,300 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the June 15th total of 670,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,526.5 days.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Price Performance

OTCMKTS:LRCDF opened at $32.88 on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $33.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.88.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

