Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) Short Interest Update

Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,200 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the June 15th total of 91,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Lawson Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LWSOF opened at $45.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.23. Lawson has a 52-week low of $41.26 and a 52-week high of $45.83.

Get Lawson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LWSOF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lawson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lawson in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Lawson

Lawson, Inc operates and franchises convenience stores under the Lawson, Lawson Store 100, and Natural Lawson names in Japan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Convenience Store Business, Seijo Ishii Business, Entertainment-Related Business, Financial-Related Business, and Overseas Business segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.