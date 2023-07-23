Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target Raised to $179.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $179.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LEA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lear in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lear from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Lear from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lear from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $164.08.

Lear Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $149.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.56. Lear has a 52 week low of $114.67 and a 52 week high of $158.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.23. Lear had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lear will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.63%.

Insider Activity at Lear

In related news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total value of $41,599.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lear news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total value of $277,469.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total value of $41,599.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,291 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,541. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lear

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEA. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lear by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter worth $657,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 39,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares during the period. 98.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Stories

