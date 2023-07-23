Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Reduces Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.58.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $158.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.07. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $140.46 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The firm has a market cap of $300.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.