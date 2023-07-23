Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 453 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,457 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.3% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of V stock opened at $239.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $231.29 and its 200 day moving average is $227.36. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $245.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.88.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,727 shares of company stock valued at $38,891,141 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
