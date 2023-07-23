Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 254 at Berenberg Bank

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

LGGNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 263 ($3.44) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Legal & General Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $301.50.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Legal & General Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:LGGNY opened at $15.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.13. Legal & General Group has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $17.63.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.