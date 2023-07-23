Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $85.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Legend Biotech traded as high as $77.32 and last traded at $76.31, with a volume of 69879 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.01.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Legend Biotech from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Legend Biotech from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.90.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter worth about $267,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Legend Biotech by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.31 and a 200-day moving average of $58.63.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $36.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.06 million. On average, analysts expect that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Legend Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.