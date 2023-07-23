Liberty Global (LBTYA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($1.43). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. On average, analysts expect Liberty Global to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Liberty Global Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $19.03 on Friday. Liberty Global has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average is $18.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Global

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $870,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,546.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 395,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after acquiring an additional 49,069 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,695,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 546,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,655,000 after purchasing an additional 298,233 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,871,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,987,000 after purchasing an additional 109,599 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 32.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LBTYA. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Liberty Global from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.77.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

