Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $7,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Life Storage in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Life Storage in the first quarter valued at $38,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Life Storage by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Life Storage in the second quarter valued at $53,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $133.10 on Friday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.02 and a 1-year high of $146.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.28 and a 200-day moving average of $125.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 12th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 83.53%.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $659,867.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,977,693.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $324,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,705.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $659,867.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,977,693.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,037 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LSI. KeyCorp upped their target price on Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Life Storage from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.63.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 1,200 storage facilities in 37 states and the District of Columbia. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

