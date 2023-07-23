Life Time Group (LTH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $510.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.08 million. On average, analysts expect Life Time Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Life Time Group Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of LTH opened at $21.26 on Friday. Life Time Group has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $22.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.13 and its 200-day moving average is $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.44 and a beta of 1.63.
In other Life Time Group news, SVP Erik Weaver sold 40,703 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $814,060.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTH. MSD Capital L P acquired a new position in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth about $139,873,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Life Time Group by 264.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 953,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,221,000 after purchasing an additional 692,217 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,471,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,789,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 716,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after buying an additional 353,244 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.
