Life Time Group (LTH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $510.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.08 million. On average, analysts expect Life Time Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.



Life Time Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LTH opened at $21.26 on Friday. Life Time Group has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $22.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.13 and its 200-day moving average is $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.44 and a beta of 1.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LTH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Life Time Group from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Life Time Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Life Time Group from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

In other Life Time Group news, SVP Erik Weaver sold 40,703 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $814,060.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTH. MSD Capital L P acquired a new position in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth about $139,873,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Life Time Group by 264.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 953,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,221,000 after purchasing an additional 692,217 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,471,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,789,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 716,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after buying an additional 353,244 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Further Reading

