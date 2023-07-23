Lincoln National Corp Acquires 21,180 Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 316.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,180 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.18% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFNM. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 96,054 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 510.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 22,144 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 2,407.3% during the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,618,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $47.78 on Friday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.44 and a 1-year high of $48.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.92.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

