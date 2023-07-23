Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BlackRock Stock Up 0.0 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $767.69.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $751.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $785.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $689.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $690.58.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.98 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.41%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

