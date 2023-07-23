Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stock Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QYLD. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 53,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 9,358 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 33,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

QYLD opened at $18.01 on Friday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $18.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.37.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Dividend Announcement

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.1768 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.78%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

