Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $670,512,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 111,535.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,851 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 847,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,536,000 after purchasing an additional 590,900 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,326,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,601,000 after purchasing an additional 374,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,011,330,000 after acquiring an additional 374,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.86.

PSA stock opened at $291.73 on Friday. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $270.13 and a twelve month high of $357.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $288.80 and a 200 day moving average of $293.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.04%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

