Lincoln National Corp Buys 48 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in AutoZone by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in AutoZone by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof acquired 217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,406.36 per share, for a total transaction of $522,180.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,586.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,721,933.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,535 shares of company stock worth $21,414,854. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Price Performance

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,457.93 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,050.21 and a one year high of $2,750.00. The company has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,479.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2,496.73.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $29.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZO has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded AutoZone from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2,640.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. 3M restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,716.00.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.