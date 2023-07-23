Lincoln National Corp Cuts Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.
iShares Silver Trust Price Performance
NYSEARCA SLV opened at $22.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average is $21.53. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $23.94.
iShares Silver Trust Profile
iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.
