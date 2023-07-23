Lincoln National Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $579,605,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,744 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,999 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,039,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $346,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,517,254.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,182,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,978 shares of company stock worth $10,606,289. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $116.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.18. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $117.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

