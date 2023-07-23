Lincoln National Corp Decreases Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.42.
Insider Activity
Analog Devices Stock Performance
Shares of ADI stock opened at $191.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $199.44.
Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.
Analog Devices Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.
Analog Devices Profile
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Analog Devices
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.