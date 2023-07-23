Lincoln National Corp Decreases Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.42.

Insider Activity

Analog Devices Stock Performance

In other Analog Devices news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,529.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,051 shares of company stock worth $13,909,815 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $191.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $199.44.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.