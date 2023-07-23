Lincoln National Corp Grows Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SRLN opened at $41.80 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $43.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.49.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.