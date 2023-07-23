Lincoln National Corp Grows Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $148.54 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $131.72 and a 1 year high of $169.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

