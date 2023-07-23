Lincoln National Corp Has $1.02 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Hourglass Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 45.1% in the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 134,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,864,000 after buying an additional 18,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of BABA opened at $92.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $121.30. The stock has a market cap of $244.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.23. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $30.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.35 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.07.

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

