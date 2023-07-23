Lincoln National Corp Has $1.41 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 176.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,609,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583,785 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10,421.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,444,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,573 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,765,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 471.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,551,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,063 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 727,469 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL opened at $137.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.61 and its 200-day moving average is $125.06. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

