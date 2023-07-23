Lincoln National Corp Has $965,000 Holdings in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.37% of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCPI. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,249,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 303.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 35,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 26,694 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 25,402 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,000.

Get Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF alerts:

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF stock opened at $33.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.70. The company has a market cap of $273.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.96.

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Profile

The Fidelity Stocks for Inflation ETF (FCPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large- and mid-cap stocks based on multi-factor criteria with structural tilts towards inflation-sensitive sectors and industries FCPI was launched on Nov 5, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.