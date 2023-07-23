Lincoln National Corp Has $987,000 Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VYMI. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 240.1% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 28,864 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 258,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,009,000 after acquiring an additional 14,388 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 108,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $335,000.

VYMI stock opened at $65.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $51.24 and a twelve month high of $65.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.32 and a 200-day moving average of $62.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $1.187 dividend. This represents a $4.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

