Lincoln National Corp Increases Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 22,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 43,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Insider Activity

Iron Mountain Price Performance

In other news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 4,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $251,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,216 shares in the company, valued at $451,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 4,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $251,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 21,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $1,157,030.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,278,489. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,934 shares of company stock worth $7,625,110. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $61.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.23. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $43.33 and a one year high of $62.37.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.75%.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.