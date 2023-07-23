Lincoln National Corp Increases Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 93.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,164 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Price Performance

NYSE LNC opened at $27.14 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $54.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.81.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 17.97% and a negative return on equity of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gary C. Kelly purchased 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.52 per share, with a total value of $200,025.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,978.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.15.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Further Reading

