Lincoln National Corp Increases Position in Cambria Trinity ETF (BATS:TRTY)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Cambria Trinity ETF (BATS:TRTY – Free Report) by 63.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,521 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.89% of Cambria Trinity ETF worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRTY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Cambria Trinity ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Trinity ETF by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Trinity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $715,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Trinity ETF by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 101,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 63,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Trinity ETF by 526.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cambria Trinity ETF alerts:

Cambria Trinity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS TRTY opened at $25.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.77 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.88.

About Cambria Trinity ETF

The Cambria Trinity ETF (TRTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds with exposure to a variety of asset classes, including equity, fixed income, real estate, commodities, and currencies. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Trinity ETF (BATS:TRTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Trinity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Trinity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.