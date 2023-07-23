Lincoln National Corp Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.44% of First Trust International IPO ETF worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FPXI. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust International IPO ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $850,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust International IPO ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,697,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust International IPO ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 206,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,060,000 after purchasing an additional 25,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Trust International IPO ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter.

FPXI stock opened at $41.68 on Friday. First Trust International IPO ETF has a 52-week low of $33.73 and a 52-week high of $44.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $191.73 million, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1353 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust International IPO ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%.

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

