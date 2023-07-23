Lincoln National Corp Invests $1.20 Million in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 47,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GEM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Satovsky Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 54.7% during the first quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC now owns 293,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 103,875 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 815.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,958,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,053,000 after buying an additional 3,526,200 shares during the last quarter.

DUHP opened at $27.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.18. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $27.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

