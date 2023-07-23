Lincoln National Corp Purchases 1,378 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.07% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 197.9% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 219,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 145,725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,586,000 after purchasing an additional 107,716 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 317,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,334,000 after purchasing an additional 61,664 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 283,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,388,000 after purchasing an additional 53,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 245,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,684,000 after purchasing an additional 49,846 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

IYK stock opened at $204.44 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $178.51 and a one year high of $210.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.02.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

