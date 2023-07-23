Lincoln National Corp Raises Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,536.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.2 %

Several analysts recently commented on CL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $77.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.74 and a 200 day moving average of $75.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

