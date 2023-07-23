Lincoln National Corp Reduces Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,907 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE WFC opened at $45.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The company has a market capitalization of $172.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on WFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

