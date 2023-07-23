Lincoln National Corp Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,368,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256,215 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 54,490,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,681 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,365,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,593,000 after purchasing an additional 730,294 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,820,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,791,000 after buying an additional 4,493,698 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $79.13 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.37 and a 12 month high of $82.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.2478 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

