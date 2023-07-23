Lincoln National Corp Sells 1,176 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 25,944 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 245,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 36,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FREL opened at $25.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1 year low of $22.29 and a 1 year high of $30.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.23.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.