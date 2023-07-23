Lincoln National Corp Sells 5,149 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Lincoln National Corp cut its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,149 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 5.2% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 83,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,604,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $962,574,000 after buying an additional 310,397 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 12.5% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, apricus wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.7% in the first quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 40,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $273,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,057,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $874,563 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $56.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.83 and a 200-day moving average of $50.81. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $33.43 and a 12 month high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.19.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

