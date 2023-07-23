Lincoln National Corp Sells 62 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Lincoln National Corp cut its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.0 %

ELV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. 22nd Century Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.43.

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $475.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $112.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $549.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $449.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $465.67.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

