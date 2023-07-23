Lincoln National Corp Sells 69 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.10.

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total value of $12,196,588.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,589,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $793,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total transaction of $12,196,588.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,589,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,347 shares of company stock valued at $19,349,510. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $336.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $324.76 and its 200 day moving average is $281.79. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $358.07. The company has a market cap of $117.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.38, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

