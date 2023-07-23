Lincoln National Corp Sells 74 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Linde by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Linde by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN opened at $384.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $188.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $368.83 and a 200 day moving average of $352.83. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $385.40.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Linde’s payout ratio is 56.60%.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LIN. HSBC increased their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.07.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

