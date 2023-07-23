LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

LKQ Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $57.01 on Friday. LKQ has a one year low of $46.20 and a one year high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.36.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LKQ

In related news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $56,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,872.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $124,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,275.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $56,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,203 shares in the company, valued at $806,872.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,590 shares of company stock valued at $255,050. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in LKQ by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,471,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,247,489,000 after acquiring an additional 357,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,985,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,247,917,000 after purchasing an additional 799,027 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of LKQ by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,138,181 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $649,704,000 after purchasing an additional 762,017 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of LKQ by 271.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $459,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,345,142 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $473,670,000 after purchasing an additional 28,213 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.