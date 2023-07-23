Logitech International S.A. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Logitech International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 19th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Logitech International’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Logitech International’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered Logitech International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $63.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.92. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $68.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $960.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.15 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.18%.

Logitech International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 10.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total value of $52,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Logitech International by 9.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the first quarter worth about $1,064,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 19.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,652,000 after purchasing an additional 93,104 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 51.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 24.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,625,000 after purchasing an additional 91,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

