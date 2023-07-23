Loop Capital Raises Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $215.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Loop Capital from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research note published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

LOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $224.96.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $233.78 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $176.50 and a 1 year high of $235.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.11.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

