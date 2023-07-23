Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUCRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 356,400 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the June 15th total of 339,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Lucara Diamond from C$0.70 to C$0.60 in a report on Wednesday.

Lucara Diamond Stock Down 2.6 %

OTCMKTS:LUCRF opened at $0.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39. Lucara Diamond has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $0.54.

Lucara Diamond Company Profile

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, focuses on the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. It holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana; and operates Clara Platform, a digital diamond sales platform. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

