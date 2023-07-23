Manhattan Associates (MANH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect Manhattan Associates to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Manhattan Associates has set its FY23 guidance at $2.85-2.91 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $221.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.28 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.34%. On average, analysts expect Manhattan Associates to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

MANH opened at $193.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.98 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.52. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $107.18 and a 1 year high of $208.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MANH shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $184.00 to $219.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

In other news, Director Edmond Eger sold 1,885 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.45, for a total transaction of $357,113.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,338.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 5,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $986,161.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,595,892.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edmond Eger sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.45, for a total value of $357,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,338.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,531 shares of company stock worth $8,766,886 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manhattan Associates

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

Further Reading

