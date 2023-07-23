Manhattan Associates (MANH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect Manhattan Associates to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Manhattan Associates has set its FY23 guidance at $2.85-2.91 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $221.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.28 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.34%. On average, analysts expect Manhattan Associates to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Manhattan Associates Price Performance
MANH opened at $193.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.98 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.52. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $107.18 and a 1 year high of $208.31.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates
In other news, Director Edmond Eger sold 1,885 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.45, for a total transaction of $357,113.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,338.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 5,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $986,161.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,595,892.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edmond Eger sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.45, for a total value of $357,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,338.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,531 shares of company stock worth $8,766,886 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manhattan Associates
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Manhattan Associates Company Profile
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Manhattan Associates
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.