Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNTX opened at $5.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.82 million, a PE ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Manitex International has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.98.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $67.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Manitex International will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNTX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Manitex International during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Manitex International during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Manitex International in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manitex International in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manitex International in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

