ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Trading Down 2.6% After Earnings Miss

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.6% on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $79.76 and last traded at $80.23. Approximately 35,012 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 351,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.35.
The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.04). ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is presently 42.73%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ManpowerGroup
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ManpowerGroup Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
ManpowerGroup Company Profile
ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ManpowerGroup
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.