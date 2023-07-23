ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Trading Down 2.6% After Earnings Miss

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.6% on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $79.76 and last traded at $80.23. Approximately 35,012 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 351,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.35.

The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.04). ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is presently 42.73%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

