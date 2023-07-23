Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.46 Per Share

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) – Research analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Manulife Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 19th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.46 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.41. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.44 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

MFC opened at $19.53 on Friday. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average of $19.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manulife Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 249.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 40.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.269 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Further Reading

